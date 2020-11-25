Reward offered in Binbrook murder

It has been four months since the death of Brock Beck. The investigation remains ongoing and Brock’s family is now announcing a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and successful persecution of those responsible.

On Sunday, July 26, 2020, just shortly before 2:00 a.m., Hamilton Police responded to 3063 Binbrook Road, in Binbrook for reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival police located the victim, Brock Beck, 20-years-old suffering injuries from a stabbing attack. Brock was transported to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. A 16-year-old youth was also injured in the attack, but was treated at the hospital and quickly released.

Through investigation, police believe the suspects pulled up behind Brock’s vehicle just prior to 2:00 am and confronted him and his friend in the driveway of the residence. Investigators also believe that Brock’s murder was a result of a road rage incident gone wrong.

Since July, detectives from the Major Crime Unit continue to investigate the murder of Brock Beck and urge those with information to come forward to speak with police

Today, the Beck family is announcing that they are offering $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Brock Beck. These are funds that have been privately raised by the Beck family.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective David Brewster by calling 905-546-4067. Or to provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com