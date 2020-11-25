Province reports 35 COVID deaths overnight

Ontario is reporting 1,373 cases of COVID19. There were 35 deaths recorded-the highest unadjusted daily number since the beginning of the outbreak. There are 445 new cases in Toronto, 415 in Peel and 136 in York Region. There are 1,476 more resolved cases and nearly 36,100 tests completed. Hospitalizations remained steady at 523 and ICU patients were unchanged at 159, which is above the 150 threshold that had been suggested by health officials as the point where regular surgeries and hospitalizations might be negatively-impacted. .

Both Hamilton and Halton reported a one-day significant improvement in new COVID cases. Hamilton reported 26 new cases today. The previous seven-day average was 43 cases. Halton reported 28 new cases again a big improvement over the seven-day average in the region. There were three deaths reported in Hamilton, two involving residents of long-term care homes and one in the community. Hospitalizations were 22 in Hamilton and 28 in Halton. Hamilton also reported a new outbreak at Rainbow Cleaning on Greenhill Avenue where six staff tested positive.