Police seek violent offender, assistance in identifying vulnerable senior

Hamilton Police have a warrant out on a repeat offender in relation to a violent offence.

On November 22, 2020, Farhan Muktar was involved in a street robbery. The female victim was assaulted, purse stolen and at the time Muktar was in possession of a knife.

Since the incident Hamilton Police have made attempts to locate and arrest Muktar. A warrant for his arrest has been granted by the court system. It is believed he is aware of the warrant and is actively evading police.

Muktar has demonstrated violent tendencies and Hamilton Police are asking the public that if he is seen, do not approach, contact 9-1-1 immediately.

At the time of the incident the victim did not receive any physical injuries.

Through investigation it was determined this was a targeted incident.

32 year-old Farhan Muktar is described as 32 years old 5’5” in height weighing 100 pounds.

He is charged with robbery, six counts of parole violation and three counts of disobeying a court order.

If you have information that can assist in this investigation please call Central Division Patrol Staff Sergeant, at (905)546-4725.

Police hoping to identify vulnerable senior

Police are appealing to the public for help identifying a vulnerable senior who has been in a Hamilton hospital since the end of October.

On September 23, 2020, Halton Paramedics and Halton Police transported the male to a Halton hospital after finding him in medical distress. He received treatment and was discharged from hospital on October 29, 2020, and transported to a shelter in the Hamilton area. It was determined the shelter was not the best location for him and he was brought to a Hamilton hospital, where he has been ever since.

Hamilton Police and Hamilton healthcare providers have been working to identify the male and have exhausted all efforts. Through investigation, police have determined he has no known connections to the Hamilton area but may be known within Halton and the broader GTA.

The male responds to the name Sam and was known to frequent GO Station properties in the Halton and Etobicoke area prior to his initial hospitalization.

If you have any information that would assist police in identifying the senior, please call 905-546-2023.