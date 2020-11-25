Families can rent a Burlington rec facility

With recent changes to 10 people per indoor room for gyms, ice pads and meeting rooms and 50 people per pool, the City of Burlington is now opening rentals to household families for play and recreation. As of Dec. 14, gyms and pools can be rented for one-hour and ice pads can be rented for 30-minutes.

This rental program is intended to give family households a chance for fun, physical activity and mental wellness. Regular Play Standards to provide a safe and enjoyable experience will apply.

For more information, visit www.burlington.ca/rentals .

Explained Chris Glenn, Director of Parks and Recreation, “Since the Province and public health is restricting activities to only be done with household contacts, this is a great rental program for families to do something different, stretch their legs and let loose; especially as the weather turns colder. The benefits from a physical activity standpoint and what that can do for mental health could have significant benefits.”