Royal Botanical Gardens appoints new CEO

The Board of Directors of Royal Botanical Gardens (RBG) announced today, the selection of Nancy Rowland as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2021.

Nancy joins Royal Botanical Gardens after serving as General Manager of Ontario Place Corporation for the past four years, where she was responsible for leading the provincial landmark through a period of transition and increased use of a key public space.

Prior to working at Ontario Place, Nancy’s past roles have included Chief Operating Officer & Vice President Corporate Services and Operations at Ontario Science Centre, Director of Culture Agencies for Ministry of Tourism and Culture, and Director, Corporate Services at Ontario Tourism Marketing Partnership Corporation.

“The Chief Executive Officer is responsible for the overall management and leadership of over 2,700 acres of cultivated gardens and environmentally sensitive nature sanctuaries that are Canada’s largest botanical garden,” said Cliff Carson, Chair, Board of Directors of Royal Botanical Gardens. “Nancy brings a wealth of relevant experience and measured approach to the challenges and opportunities facing Royal Botanical Gardens, and I look forward to working with her as we usher the Gardens into an exciting new era.”

“I am honoured and excited to be joining the team at Royal Botanical Gardens,” said Ms. Rowland. “As a significant tourist and cultural destination that plays a pivotal role in addressing the critical environmental pressures facing our planet, RBG is truly a one-of-a-kind organization. I am eager to start working with the Gardens’ stakeholders and supporters while fostering new relationships that will further realize RBG’s limitless potential.”

Ms. Rowland succeeds Mark Runciman who will be retiring on December 31, 2020 after 36 years with Royal Botanical Gardens. “I wish Nancy the best of luck moving into the CEO role during what is an exciting period in RBG history,” said Runciman. “At 80 years and counting, Royal Botanical Gardens is poised to become a world-leading cultural and environmental institution. I am proud to pass the torch knowing the amount of hard work and dedication that has brought us to this point.”

With Ms. Rowland, RBG will move forward with implementation of its 25-year Master Plan. The plan aims to position Royal Botanical Gardens as Canada’s leading environmental centre with world-class gardens, natural areas, programs, services and facilities that powerfully influence positive change in the way people interact with the planet. The plan received approval from RBG’s Board of Directors in May 2019.