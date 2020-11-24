Province reports 1009 new COVID cases but there is a reporting glitch

The province reported only 1009 new COVID cases, but hastened to explain that yesterday’s numbers were overstated and todays are understated in order to get the count back on track. Normally each day’s count is recorded from the 24 -hour period ending at noon each day, but somehow yesterdays count was allowed to run for an additional 8 hours. If there is any good news it means the two-day average is just under 1300 which is an improvement over the 1400 average over the past week. There were 14 more COVID-related deaths bringing the total deaths for the past week to 134. IC U cases, rose to 159, which is above the 150 threshold that had been suggested by health officials as the point where regular surgeries and hospitalizations might be negatively-impacted.

Hamilton reported 42 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours, It brings the three -day total of new COVID cases in Hamilton to 154. There were three deaths recorded by Hamilton Public Health. There are currently 23 COVID patients in Hamilton Hospitals—up three from the previous day.

Meanwhile the number of cases at the Chartwell Willowgrove Long Term Care facility in Dundas has risen by 4 to 79 cases—48 residents and 27 staff remain infected.

Halton reported 42 new COVID cases and three deaths; however, there was a big surge in hospitalizations over the weekend with 27 in hospital compared to 18 Saturday. Once again Milton reported the most new cases with 23, Oakville and Burlington each had nine and Halton Hills one case.