Drop in local COVID cases

Both Hamilton and Halton reported a one-day significant improvement in new COVID cases. Hamilton reported 26 new cases today. The previous seven-day average was 43 cases. Halton reported 28 new cases again a big improvement over the seven-day average in the region. There were three deaths reported in Hamilton, two involving residents of long-term care homes and one in the community. Hospitalizations were 22 in Hamilton and 28 in Halton. Hamilton also reported a new outbreak at Rainbow Cleaning on Greenhill Avenue where six staff tested positive.

The province reported only 1009 new COVID cases, but hastened to explain that yesterday’s numbers were overstated and todays are understated in order to get the count back on track. Normally each day’s count is recorded from the 24 -hour period ending at noon each day, but somehow yesterdays count was allowed to run for an additional 8 hours. If there is any good news it means the two-day average is just under 1300 which is an improvement over the 1400 average over the past week. There were 14 more COVID-related deaths bringing the total deaths for the past week to 134. IC U cases, rose to 159, which is above the 150 threshold that had been suggested by health officials as the point where regular surgeries and hospitalizations might be negatively-impacted.