City of Burlington names new Fire Chief

The City of Burlington has appointed Karen Roche as the Fire Chief for Burlington. Chief Roche brings more than 24 years of progressive Fire service experience working in many facets of the emergency services. Most recently as Acting Fire Chief and prior to that Deputy Fire chief with the City of Burlington. In a statement the city said that Chief Roche’s experience ”has afforded Karen a thorough understanding of the challenges of managing modern fire services during times of economic, demographic and community risk-based issues, including her role in the Emergency Control Group (ECG) during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Chief Roche is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC); International Diversity Executive Leadership Program (iDELP) and more recently the joint Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs (CAFC) / International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) appointment to the International Bullying Taskforce.

Commented Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, “Karen stepped in as interim-chief while our city continues to face a global pandemic as an integral member to our emergency response teamHer years of fire services experience will continue to prove valuable to the city and our ongoing commitment to public safety.”

Allan Magi, Executive Director, Environment, Infrastructure & Community Services, noted ”Karen has distinguished herself as a steadfast leader whose dedication to supporting diversity and innovation will be important in connecting with the community and keeping residents safe through delivery of high-quality fire services.”