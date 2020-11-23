Six COVID deaths in Hamilton and Halton overnight

Hamilton reported 42 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours, It brings the three -day total of new COVID cases in Hamilton to 154. There were three deaths recorded by Hamilton Public Health. There are currently 23 COVID patients in Hamilton Hospitals—up three from the previous day.

Two Shoppers Drug Mart staff members in Hamilton have tested positive for COVID-19. Loblaw posted online about the infected workers on Sunday. One employee works at the store on King Street West and was last at work on Nov. 17. The other employee works at the store on Main Street and was last at work on Nov. 16.

Meanwhile the number of cases at the Chartwell Willowgrove Long Term Care facility in Dundas has risen by 4 to 79 cases—48 residents and 27 staff remain infected.

Halton reported 42 new COVID cases and three deaths; however, there was a big surge in hospitalizations over the weekend with 27 in hospital compared to 18 Saturday. Once again Milton reported the most new cases with 23, Oakville and Burlington each had nine and Halton Hills one case.

Both Hamilton and Halton remain in the Red level of COVID restrictions as Toronto and Peel were heading into the first day of a full lockdown (Grey Level) for 28 days, starting at midnight last night. The measure will eliminate indoor and outdoor dining and restrict stores to drive up purchases only. ICU patients in the province have now surpassed the 150 mark that health officials said would begin to endanger the capacity of hospitals to deal with regular patients.