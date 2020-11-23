Ford appoints General Rick Hillier to head vaccine delivery team

Hillier retired as the chief of defence staff of the Canadian Forces—a position he held for three years.

Premier Doug Ford says deployment of the vaccine will require an expert in logistics, which make’s Hillier’s appointment important.

He says planning is already underway with vaccine manufacturers for the rollout expected in early 2021. Gen. Hillier

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province will receive 1.6 million doses of Pfizer’s new vaccine and 800,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine. Elliott says while the vaccines are on the way, but she warned Ontarians that until the vaccine is actually administered to follow public health rules to limit the spread of the virus.

Reporters grilled Premier Ford at his daily news conference today about his decision to extend Dr. David Williams’ term as Chef Medical Officer until September. Williams has been the target of some criticism for not communicating his department’s decisions clearly and for being too slow to impose stricter public health measures. Premier Ford was staunch in his defence of his medical chief.

As has been the case in these daily news conferences reporters often have questioned the rationale behind the various restrictions the government imposes, particularly small businesses. Today, in answer to one question– why is Toronto’s downtown Bay store open when the small shops have to close– Ford showed a but of frustration.