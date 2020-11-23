COVID-19 Regional Tourism Recovery Program Initiative

In response to COVID-19, the Hamilton Halton Brant Regional Tourism Association (HHBRTA) has developed a time limited “Covid-19 Regional Tourism Recovery” Program to support tourism industry’s business re-emergence efforts. There are four (4) program opportunities to support the diverse businesses located in the region.

The program concludes on Monday November 30th at 11:59pm. Each program have limited budgets allocated; therefore; all applications will be reviewed as a “First Come, First Served” basis. Qualified applicants will be notified by Program Leads by Wednesday, December 16th 2020.

Please note, applicants are able to apply for all four programs, however if eligible, a singular operator will only recieve funding for 2 of the 4 programs. Best suited programs will be determined by HHBRTA and budget availability.

1. Health and Safety Business Requirement Expense Program

The Health and Safety Business Requirement Expense Program is designed to assist HHBRTA tourism industry operators with re-opening operations, while reducing the risk of the transmission of COVID-19 among workers and visitors. HHBRTA has developed a program to help alleviate some costs for the purchase of approved health and safety expenses.

Eligible applicants can potentially be re-imbursed up to a maximum of $500.00 (pre-tax), and is retroactive to as early as April 1st, 2020. All receipt(s) are to be submitted with your application for full re-imbursement.

2. Consumer Confidence Video

The Consumer Confidence Video Program is designed to support tourism business operators in their efforts to rebuild their business and be market-ready through the aid of a short engaging promotional video. The content of the video will be developed to provide assurance to consumers and employees of safety precautions the business is undertaking. It will also advertise the business operator’s unique product offering and positive guest experiences and will be used by HHBRTA in qualified seasonal marketing campaigns.

3. Visitor Experience Market Readiness Program

This program is designed to assist tourism stakeholders by enhancing the market-readiness of the applicant’s tourism product and/or services. Based on your tourism business sector, HHBRTA wants to support creativity, ingenuity and innovation to stimulate your tourism business and maintain your current customers and attract new audiences.

The scope of Visitor Experience Market-Readiness Program is broadened to ensure tourism businesses have access to funds that enable our industry to recover in an innovative and inspirational ways. HHBRTA is committed to ensuring your resilience through these times, as we continue to strengthen the economic value of tourism in our region.

4. Destination Visual Content Program – Phase 1(Completed) + Phase 2 (Coming Spring 2021)

Complete details are available here http://hamiltonhaltonbrant.com/covid-19