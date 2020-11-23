Applications for Burlington Community Garden plots will soon close

November 30 is the closing date for applications for a Burlington community garden plot. The community garden program in Burlington has grown by leaps and bounds .Back in 2012 Burlington’s community garden program began with a 30-plot garden at Central Park. Now so many Burlington folks want a sunny space to grow their own food the program has expanded to five community gardens with 216 plots available, plus more on the planning horizon. Thirteen are raised accessible plots for people with limited mobility. Ten donation plots are dedicated to providing fresh food to local food bank programs run by the volunteers of BurlingtonGreen and Burlington Food Bank.

COVID-19 Update

On April 25, 2020, the Province lifted emergency orders to permit the use of community gardens across Ontario stating these gardens are an essential source of fresh food for some individuals and families, including those who face food insecurity. Burlington’s community gardens opened over the May long weekend. Only those assigned a garden plot may participate and no visitors are allowed entry.

The Halton Medical Officer of Health has provided recommendations for COVID-19 operating procedures and safety instructions (updated May 21) that the permitted gardeners and City staff must comply with so all may garden safely.

All plots are assigned by a lottery draw for each season.

You should expect to visit your garden on average twice per week depending on weather, maintenance and harvest needs, and arrange for vacation coverage.

The plot permit fee is $51 each season.

Each community garden has full sun, and supplies water, soil, compost, wood chips for pathways, a storage shed, some large tools, compost bins and a picnic table. Specific garden descriptions are below.

A friendly community garden program coordinator visits the gardens and is available year-round by phone or email to provide gardening tips or answer any questions about the community garden program.

Plot styles

Applications for the 2021 season must be received between Dec. 1, 2019 to Nov. 30, 2020 to be included in the early December 2020 lottery draw.

Due to high demand garden plot permits are for one season. All plots must be entirely cleared at the end of the season. Annual permit holders may re-enter the next season’s lottery which will include the wait list and new applicants.

You can select your preferred garden location and plot style.

Only Burlington residents over 18 years may apply.

It is the responsibility of all applicants and plot permit holders to inform the community garden

For more information click here communitygardens@burlington.ca