Biden makes key appointments

With Michigan having voted to certify Joe Biden’s 150,000-vote win Monday, and a Pennsylvania court having thrown out the latest Trump legal challenge, President-Elect Biden has named a number of senior cabinet and staff members.

Antony Blinken: Secretary of State

Served as Deputy Secretary of State during the Obama-Biden administration, the nation’s second highest ranking diplomat

Has previously held top foreign affairs posts on Capitol Hill, in the White House, and in the State Department

Alejandro Mayorkas: Secretary of Homeland Security

If confirmed, would be the first immigrant and Latino to lead the Department of Homeland Security

Served Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security under the Obama-Biden administration

Avril Haines: Director of National Intelligence

Former Principal Deputy National Security Advisor to President Barack Obama and Legal Advisor to the National Security Council

First woman to serve as Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency

Linda Thomas-Greenfield: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

35-year veteran of the U.S. Foreign Service who has served on four continents

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs under the Obama-Biden administration

Served in diplomatic positions for the US for Liberia, Switzerland, Pakistan, Kenya, The Gambia, Nigeria, and Jamaica

Jake Sullivan: National Security Advisor

National Security Advisor to Vice President Joe Biden and director of policy planning at the State Department during the Obama administration

Deputy Chief of Staff to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Fmr. Secretary John Kerry: Special Presidential Envoy for Climate