Biden makes key appointments
Biden makes key appointments

by
November 23, 2020

With Michigan having voted to certify Joe Biden’s 150,000-vote win Monday, and a Pennsylvania court having thrown out the latest Trump legal challenge, President-Elect Biden has named a number of senior cabinet and staff members.

Antony Blinken: Secretary of State
  • Served as Deputy Secretary of State during the Obama-Biden administration, the nation’s second highest ranking diplomat
  • Has previously held top foreign affairs posts on Capitol Hill, in the White House, and in the State Department
Alejandro Mayorkas: Secretary of Homeland Security
  • If confirmed, would be the first immigrant and Latino to lead the Department of Homeland Security
  • Served Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security under the Obama-Biden administration
Avril Haines: Director of National Intelligence
  • Former Principal Deputy National Security Advisor to President Barack Obama and Legal Advisor to the National Security Council
  • First woman to serve as Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency
Linda Thomas-Greenfield: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
  • 35-year veteran of the U.S. Foreign Service who has served on four continents
  • Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs under the Obama-Biden administration
  • Served in diplomatic positions for the US for Liberia, Switzerland, Pakistan, Kenya, The Gambia, Nigeria, and Jamaica
Jake Sullivan: National Security Advisor
  • National Security Advisor to Vice President Joe Biden and director of policy planning at the State Department during the Obama administration
  • Deputy Chief of Staff to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
Fmr. Secretary John Kerry: Special Presidential Envoy for Climate
  • Signed the Paris Climate Agreement on behalf of the United States in 2015
  • Launched a bipartisan organization with the goal of reaching net-zero carbon in the U.S. by 2050
  • 68th United States Secretary of State under President Barack Obama
