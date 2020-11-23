Joseph Tassoni Winter Collection “Virtual” Fashion Show

During these unprecedented times, the award-winning designer Joseph Tassoni has pivoted his fashion studio in Burlington to help those in his community, other local businesses and hospitals thrive. With the weather getting colder, Joseph has been hard at work designing his new winter collection. This new collection comes at a time when comfort, safety and style have hit a point of intersection in this new normal.

Joseph knows art and beauty can still be celebrated, and the Canadian fashion community can still be brought together, even from a distance.

Local fashion enthusiasts are invited to tune in to Joseph’s first ever virtual runway show on Thursday, December 3 at 5:30pm.

A link to watch the virtual runway show will be distributed to all attendees the day of the event.

If you are interested in attending Joseph Tassoni’s first ever virtual runway show to showcase the winter collection, please RSVP through the portal link below.

http://jtwintercollection.rsvpify.com