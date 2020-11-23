Nashville star with Canadian connections releases new EP

Singer/songwriter Jake Etheridge, who starred in and was also a songwriter for CMT’s hit TV show “Nashville”, has just released his brand new EP, “Because I’m High”. The Nashville-based musician is married to Canadian country star Mackenzie Porter (originally from Medicine Hat, AB) and is a member of country band The Common Linnets who reached #1 on the country charts in 14 countries across Europe. He has also written music for hit television shows “Shameless”, “Charmed”,”Supergirl”, and “UnREAL”. Jake is also featured as a co-writer on “Last Time I Saw You” on Canadian artist Donovan Woods latest album.

An artist with international acclaim, Etheridge’s first record to follow his 2018 release “Only Everything” focuses on what he calls “real moments and real memories”. Inspired by the space around him, Jake spent time at an old, former painter’s home, which had been converted into a studio. “The wood floors are covered in various colors of paint and it just had a feel unlike other ‘proper’ Nashville studios. I wanted the songs to feel warm – a slow jam that we all played together at once, not just a track by track ‘wall of sound’ type build up. Also, full of floor creaks and the hum of the room, almost a sonic reflection of the lyrics.”