We’re under a winter weather travel advisory

Environment Canada advises that a Winter Weather Travel Advisory is in effect for today for Hamilton, Halton and Peel. The advisory is forecasting 7-14 cm of snow and poor visibility is expected. This Winter Weather Travel Advisory has been upgraded from a Special Weather Statement that was previously in effect.

Motorists should be aware that there will be slippery road conditions and low visibility at times.

Snow is beginning to spread across the region this morning and will continue to fall through this evening. Snowfall accumulation will generally increase the further one is from Lake Ontario. Areas near Lake Ontario may switch over to ice pellets and/or rainfall late this afternoon or evening, creating sloppy conditions. Motorists should be prepared for winter weather driving conditions.