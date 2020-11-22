Trump’s attempts to overturn his election loss are failing everywhere

The black substance trickling down the face of Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani is symbolic od the state of his client’s attempts to overturn the election. In the latest round of Donald Trump’s efforts to get courts to reverse election results, last night, the Trump campaign requested a second recount in Georgia, a day after top Republican state officials certified his defeat following a statewide audit. Hours earlier, in Pennsylvania, a federal judge rejected the Trump campaign’s latest effort to throw out ballots, Judge Matthew Brann, a Republican, almost scoffed at the case that had been put in front of him writing. “This claim, like Frankenstein’s Monster, has been haphazardly stitched together from two distinct theories in an attempt to avoid controlling precedent,” Brann wrote. His decision prompted another Republican, Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey — who is not running for re-election in 2022 — to acknowledge Biden as the President-elect

All week, Trump lawyers and saw their claims of systemic voter fraud treated dismissed by disbelieving judges On NBS’s Meet the Press today moderator Chuck Todd said the reason the cases are getting tossed is because the lawyers representing Trump are reluctant to lie in front of a judge, so they claim voter fraud on the courthouse steps but do not include the allegations in their presentations in court.

Meanwhile the pandemic is galloping ahead. The United States surpassed 12 million coronavirus cases on Saturday, adding nearly 200,000 more in a single day. Donald Trump skipped out of a side-session focused on pandemic preparedness with world leaders at the G20 virtual gathering on Saturday to play a round of golf.