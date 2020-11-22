Slight easing of new COVID cases

The province reported 1534 new COVID cases overnight—a slight improvement from the previous day’s record-setting 1685 cases. 14 more deaths were reported. There are 490 new cases in Peel, 460 in Toronto and 130 in York Region which means there were 454 cases in areas outside of the three GTA hot spots. Hospitalizations dropped by 29 to 484 and ICU cases, at 147, are hovering just below the 150 case threshold where regular hospital care starts to be disaffected.

Hamilton reported 54 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours, the highest new case total since November 9th. There was one death recorded by Hamilton Public Health. There are currently 20 COVID patients in Hamilton Hospitals—unchanged from the previous day. An outbreak was reported at the Hamilton Police Services records department where two staff have tested positive. Meanwhile the number of cases at the Chartwell Willowgrove Long Term Care facility in Dundas has risen to 72 cases—46 residents and 26 staff.

Halton reported 34 new COVID cases. Once again Milton continued to be the hot spot with 15 cases, Oakville had ten, Burlington six and Halton Hills three. There were two deaths reported by Halton Public Health bringing the total pandemic deaths in the Region to 50. There are 18 COVID patients in Halton hospitals.

Both Hamilton and Halton remain in the Red level of COVID restrictions as Premier Doug Ford announced that both Toronto and Peel were heading into a full lockdown (Grey Level) for 28 days, starting at midnight tonight. The measure will eliminate indoor and outdoor dining and restrict stores to drive up purchases only.