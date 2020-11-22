Heartless gunmen stole puppy

Investigators from Peel Regional Police are currently searching for two men responsible for an armed robbery where a puppy was stolen.

On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the victim met with two men near his residence in the area of Lakeshore Road West and Lorne Park Road in the City of Mississauga, for the purposes of selling a puppy.

As the victim approached with two puppies to begin the transaction, one of the men brandished a black handgun and demanded one of the puppies. The victim complied and surrendered the male puppy to the men who then fled the area. The victim was not physically injured during the encounter.

The first suspect is described as a young Black male, late teens to early twenties, slim build, 5’10” wearing green sweatpants and Balenciaga shoes. This male was also in possession of the black handgun. The second suspect is described as a young Black male, also in his late teens to early twenties, slightly taller than the other suspect (around 6’), wearing a dark grey hooded sweatshirt.

The puppy stolen is a male Maltese Poodle, white in colour, approximately nine weeks old.

Peel Regional Police encourage those attempting to sell items using online-classified websites, to do so using one of our designated Buy and Sell Zones. Information on these areas can be found by visiting PeelPolice.ca.

Anyone with information on this investigation or the location of the stolen puppy is advised to NOT approach these males, and contact their local police service or investigators from the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-3311 ext. 1133. Information may also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.