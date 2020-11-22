Hamilton weekend COVID total tops 100, big surge in Halton hospitalizations

Hamilton reported 58 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours, the highest new case total since November 9th. It brings the weekend total of new COVID cases in Hamilton to 112. There was one death recorded by Hamilton Public Health. There are currently 20 COVID patients in Hamilton Hospitals—unchanged from the previous day.

Two Shoppers Drug Mart staff members in Hamilton have tested positive for COVID-19. Loblaw posted online about the infected workers on Sunday. One employee works at the store on King Street West and was last at work on Nov. 17. The other employee works at the store on Main Street and was last at work on Nov. 16.

Meanwhile the number of cases at the Chartwell Willowgrove Long Term Care facility in Dundas has risen by 3 to 75 cases—48 residents and 27 staff.

Halton reported 41 new COVID cases and one death; however, there was a big surge in hospitalizations with 28 in hospital compared to 18 the previous day. This time Oakville was the hot spot with 17 cases, Burlington reported 14, Milton seven and Halton Hills one case.

Both Hamilton and Halton remain in the Red level of COVID restrictions as Premier Doug Ford announced that both Toronto and Peel were heading into a full lockdown (Grey Level) for 28 days, starting at midnight tonight. The measure will eliminate indoor and outdoor dining and restrict stores to drive up purchases only.

The province reported 1534 new COVID cases overnight—a slight improvement from the previous day’s record-setting 1685 cases. 14 more deaths were reported. There are 490 new cases in Peel, 460 in Toronto and 130 in York Region which means there were 454 cases in areas outside of the three GTA hot spots. Hospitalizations dropped by 29 to 484 and ICU cases, at 147, are hovering just below the 150 case threshold where regular hospital care starts to be disaffected.