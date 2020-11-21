Reminder: What Red (control) phase means in Burlington recreation centres

With Burlington, now in the Red (Control) Phase with additional restrictions to help control the spread of COVID-19. A reminder of what you can and cannot do under Red(Control) Phase.

City of Burlington facilities and recreation programming can remain open with new restrictions in addition to ones already in place. Recreation Services staff are contacting user groups, renters and individuals affected by these changes.

(Updated Nov. 14, 2020) New restrictions for City facilities and recreation as a result of moving in the Red (Control) Phase include:

10 people maximum for indoor programs such as ice pads and gymnasiums

25 people maximum for outdoor programs

Drop-in skating programs will have a maximum capacity of 10 people

Indoor pickleball is cancelled

No spectators permitted at sports and recreational fitness facilities except for parent/guardian supervision of children

All other program participants will receive targeted communication.

These new restrictions will impact program providers in the following ways:

For all team sport, indoor and outdoor game-play is no longer permitted

Teams in City facilities and on City fields can adjust their programming to training and skill development with a maximum of 10 people indoor and 25 outdoor. Program participants are encouraged to reach out to their organization for additional information

If you are a participant in a non-City program, please connect with your organization to understand how this may impact you

No contact permitted for team or individual sports

Limit duration of stay to 90 minutes

Require active screening, contact information and attendance for all patrons

No live performances. Performing arts rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted

Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or other impermeable barrier.

Existing restrictions that will remain for City facilities and recreation include:

Physical distancing

Mandatory face coverings

Mandatory health pre-screening, pre-registration and online payment.

Virtual programming, Active at Home is still available at burlington.ca/activeathome and offers a wide variety of activities.

Anyone with questions should follow up with their sport provider or user group or you can call Recreation Services’ Customer service at 905-335-7738.

For more information about fall Recreation Programming or drop-in programs, visit burlington.ca/fall.

For information about COVID-19, visit burlington.ca/coronavirus.