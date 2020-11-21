Ontario sets single day record for new COVID cases

With 1685 new cases reported, Ontario set a single day record for new COVID cases on a day when Premier Ford announced a lockdown in Toronto and Peel Regions. With regard to Toronto and Peel, there are 522 new cases in Peel and 450 in Toronto. There were 19 deaths reported. Hospitalizations dropped slightly to 513 cases. ICU cases hovered just below the 150 mark (146) that is deemed to be a critical threshold where non-COVID ICU cases start to be displaced.

Hamilton reported 36 new COVID 19 cases and one death. There were two new outbreaks. Four staff members tested positive at Advanced Motor Solutions. And there was one staff member positive at First Place Hamilton. Fortinos has announced two more positive cases at its West Hamilton store bringing the total to three. Hospitalizations were up by five cases in Hamilton to 20==six at St.Joe’s and 14 at Hamilton Health Sciences.

In Halton, Milton was the COVID hotspot recording 24 of the region’s 57 new cases. Burlington had 16 new cases, Oakville 14 and Halton Hills seven. Hospitalizations in Halton rose by three to 16.

Both Hamilton and Halton remain in the Red level of COVID restrictions as Premier Doug Ford announced that both Toronto and Peel were heading into a full lockdown (Grey Level) for 28 days. The measure will eliminate indoor and outdoor dining and restrict stores to drive up purchases only.