The Bay Observer
Now Reading
JBH: “We are open and safe”
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

JBH: “We are open and safe”

by
November 21, 2020

Joseph Brant Hospital is currently caring for three COVID cases. The hospital is concerned that people needing hospital care may be deferring it out of fear of becoming infectedJBH  continues to perform surgical & out-patient clinical care, including life-saving procedures & emergency care. Cancelling a medical procedure could pose a serious risk to your health. . The hospital issued a video from Chief of Staff Dr, Ian Preyra to reassure the community that the hospital is safe to visit.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top