JBH: “We are open and safe”

Joseph Brant Hospital is currently caring for three COVID cases. The hospital is concerned that people needing hospital care may be deferring it out of fear of becoming infectedJBH continues to perform surgical & out-patient clinical care, including life-saving procedures & emergency care. Cancelling a medical procedure could pose a serious risk to your health. . The hospital issued a video from Chief of Staff Dr, Ian Preyra to reassure the community that the hospital is safe to visit.