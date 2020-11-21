Hamilton reports jump in COVID cases

Hamilton reported 54 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours, the highest new case total since November 9th. There was one death recorded by Hamilton Public Health. There are currently 20 COVID patients in Hamilton Hospitals—unchanged from the previous day. An outbreak was reported at the Hamilton Police Services records department where two staff have tested positive. Meanwhile the number of cases at the Chartwell Willowgrove Long Term Care facility in Dundas has risen to 72 cases—46 residents and 26 staff.

Halton reported 34 new COVID cases. Once again Milton continued to be the hot spot with 15 cases, Oakville had ten, Burlington six and Halton Hills three. There were two deaths reported by Halton Public Health bringing the total pandemic deaths in the Region to 50. There are 18 COVID patients in Halton hospitals.

Provincially, with 1685 new cases reported, Ontario set a single day record for new COVID cases on a day when Premier Ford announced a lockdown in Toronto and Peel Regions. With regard to Toronto and Peel, there are 522 new cases in Peel and 450 in Toronto. There were 19 deaths reported. Hospitalizations dropped slightly to 513 cases. ICU cases hovered just below the 150 mark (146) that is deemed to be a critical threshold where non-COVID ICU cases start to be displaced.

Both Hamilton and Halton remain in the Red level of COVID restrictions as Premier Doug Ford announced that both Toronto and Peel were heading into a full lockdown (Grey Level) for 28 days. The measure will eliminate indoor and outdoor dining and restrict stores to drive up purchases only.