Dr. Nick Bontis elected new Canada Soccer President

Canada Soccer Members elected well-known Hamilton educator Dr. Nick Bontis as the 35th Canada Soccer President. Canada Soccer also rolled out its Foundation For the Future Annual Report 2019 celebrating more than a decade of success as the organization gets set to host the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Mr. Bontis will serve a four-year term, while Directors will each serve three-year terms.

In addition, Canadian Premier League club Atletico Ottawa was formally admitted into membership as the league’s eighth club and Canada Soccer’s 11th Professional Club Member.

Dr. Bontis was appointed as Canada Soccer Vice-President in 2017.His soccer career spans over 45 years starting as a youth player in Scarborough, ON. He went on to compete at five National Championships and earned provincial and national all-star recognition at the USports level. He is a nationally licensed coach and recent inductee into the Western Mustangs Sports Hall of Fame.

A Canada Soccer Director since 2012, Dr. Bontis has led two cycles of Canada Soccer’s Strategic Planning process, developing the Leading Soccer Nation 2014-2018 and Canada Soccer Nation 2019-2021 documents as the Chair of the Strategic Planning Committee.

An internationally renowned public speaker, Bontis is a tenured professor at McMaster University where he serves as the Chair, Strategic Management at the DeGroote School of Business. He holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration from Ivey Business School at Western University.

Commenting on his appointment Dr. Bontis tweeted, “I am honoured and humbled to be elected President of Canada Soccer. I look forward to collaborating with our soccer community to grow our sport moving forward.”

Atletico Ottawa becomes the eleventh Professional Club Member of Canada Soccer. The first expansion team into the Canadian Premier League, Atletico Ottawa joins MLS teams Vancouver Whitecaps, Montréal Impact, and Toronto FC along with fellow CPL teams FC Edmonton, Forge FC, Valour FC, HFX Wanderers, York9 FC, Cavalry FC, and Pacific FC, as a Professional Club Member.