Province reports 1418 COVID cases as it braces for further lockdown measures

Ontario reported 1418 new cases of COVID 19 overnight, an increase of more than 200 from the previous day’s reporting. The were eight deaths recorded the lowest total since November 1st. Hospitalizations dropped by eight cases to 518 and ICU cases dropped by four to 142. The new report comes as the Premier is expected to announce further restriction in the Toronto and Peel regions this afternoon at 330. Yesterday Canada’s top doctor Theresa Tam issued projections that said Canada could reach 20,000 cases a day if public health measure are not followed.

Hamilton Public Health reported 50 new COVID cases since yesterday—the highest daily count since November 9th. There were no new deaths. Hospitalizations we up two cases to 15.Theere were no new outbreaks reported but the outbreak at St Josephs Charlton Campus now shows six staff infected. In Halton, 39 new cases were reported, 16 of them in Burlington, Milton had 10 as did Oakville and Halton Hills had three new cases. There were no new deaths in Halton and hospitalizations dropped by three to 13.