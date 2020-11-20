Its lockdown for Toronto and Peel

As expected, Toronto and Peel region have gone into the full lockdown or “Grey” status. Details were provided today by Premier Doug Ford, Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health.

The government release reads, “Based on the latest data, the government intends to move Peel Public Health and Toronto Public Health into Lockdown effective Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.”

Hamilton remains in the Red Level and Public Safety Director Paul Johnson said Hamilton is far off the levels of cases that triggered the lockdown in Toronto and Peel. He urged Hamiltonians to follow the restrictions closely to ensure Hamilton does not move into lockdown

For Peek and Toronto measures under Lockdown include, but are not limited to:

Schools, before and after school programs, and child care will remain open;

Post-secondary schools open for virtual learning with some limited exceptions for training that can only be provided in-person, such as clinical training or training related to a trade;

No indoor organized public events or social gatherings except with members of the same household. Individuals who live alone, including seniors, may consider having exclusive, close contact with one other person;

Outdoor organized public events or social gatherings limited to a maximum of 10 people;

Wedding services, funeral services and religious services, rites or ceremonies where physical distancing can be maintained can have up to 10 people indoors or 10 people outdoors;

Retail permitted to be open for curbside pick-up or delivery only, with certain exceptions such as for supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, discount and big box retailers selling groceries, beer, wine and liquor stores, safety supply stores, and convenience stores, which will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity;

Restaurants, bars, and food and drink establishments will only be able to provide takeout, drive-through and delivery. Indoor and outdoor dining services are prohibited;

Personal care services closed;

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments closed; and

Indoor sports and recreational facilities, including pools, closed with limited exceptions.

Based on the latest data, the following public health unit regions will move from their current level in the framework to the following levels effective Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.:

Red-Control

Durham Region Health Department; and

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services.

Orange-Restrict

Huron Perth Public Health;

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit;

Southwestern Public Health; and

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Yellow-Protect

Chatham-Kent Public Health;

Eastern Ontario Health Unit;

Grey Bruce Health Unit;

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health;

Peterborough Public Health; and

Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

Public health units will stay in their level for a minimum of 28 days, or two COVID-19 incubation periods, at which time, the government will assess the impact of public health measures to determine if the public health unit should stay where they are or be moved to a different level. The Ministry of Health will continue to communicate regularly with local medical officers of health on local context and conditions to help inform the classification of their public health unit region.

For long-term care homes, visitor restrictions apply to those homes in the public health units that are in the Orange-Restrict level or higher. To further protect the health and safety of those in long-term care homes, staff, essential caregivers and support workers who provide direct care to residents in those regions will be tested more frequently for COVID-19, moving from bi-weekly tests to weekly as of November 23, 2020. In addition, support workers who provide direct care and caregivers in those regions will be asked to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result in the past week and verbally attest that they have not subsequently tested positive.

For retirement homes, homes in public health regions that are in Red-Control or higher will be in high alert with visitor restrictions as outlined in the Retirement Homes COVID-19 Visitor Policy. Homes will continue to be notified of their alert status by the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority.

At his news conference today Prime Minister Trudeau said the federal rent support program will be modified to allow the payments to be made directly to the store operator. Depending on the level of lockdown it could mean business getting as much as 90 percent of their rent paid.