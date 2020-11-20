Hamilton and Halton report 93 new COVID cases

Hamilton reported 36 new COVID 19 cases and one death. There were two new outbreaks. Four staff members tested positive at Advanced Motor Solutions. And there was one staff member positive at First Place Hamilton. Hospitalizations were up by five cases in Hamilton to 20==six at St.Joe’s and 14 at Hamilton Health Sciences.

In Halton, Milton was the COVID hotspot recording 24 of the region’s 57 new cases. Burlington had 16 new cases, Oakville 14 and Halton Hills seven. Hospitalizations in Halton rose by three to 16.

Both Hamilton and Halton remain in the Red level of COVID restrictions as Premier Doug Ford announced that both Toronto and Peel were heading into a full lockdown (Grey Level) for 28 days. The measure will eliminate indoor and outdoor dining and restrict stores to drive up purchases only.