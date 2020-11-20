Trustees, at Friday’s meeting of the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, appointed Tyler Iorio as Trustee for Wards 3 & 4 to fill the vacancy left by Tony Perri’s sudden passing in September of this year. Mr. Iorio was appointed after securing a majority of votes following presentations by eight qualified candidates. Voting was conducted via GetQuorum, an electronic voting service.

In addition to serving on the board at the Eva Rothwell Centre, Tyler is a member of the Knights of Columbus, volunteering annually with several events, a coach for Bishop Ryan’s youth basketball, and annually organizes a team for the MS walk-a-thon. Tyler graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He also holds a Master in Business, Entrepreneurship and Technology from the University of Waterloo. He was a candidate for the HWRCDSSB in 2018.

“We are called to serve our community as role models,” said Mr. Iorio in a verbal presentation to trustees. “I believe in education for all and in the importance of faith for learning. It has been my lifelong dream to serve our community in a meaningful and impactful way.”

Mr. Iorio follows in the footsteps of his late grandfather, Patrick Wilson who served as a Trustee with the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board for more than 20 years.

“His unwavering faith and his devotion to both the Church and Catholic education has inspired me to follow in his path of enabling ‘all learners to realize the fullness of humanity’ as modelled by Our Lord.”

“I firmly believe in the integrity and professionalism of my work and strive to ensure that every aspect of what I do upholds good moral standards and strong Catholic values,” the newly appointed Trustee for Wards 3 & 4 avowed.

Congratulating Tyler Iorio on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Chairperson Patrick J. Daly indicated how impressed they were with Mr. Iorio’s “broad range of experiences and obvious commitment to our Catholic faith and school system.”

Mr. Iorio will be officially installed at the December 1, 2020 Initial Meeting of the Board.