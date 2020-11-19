New COVID cases in Ontario dropped by more than 200 from previous day.

Ontario reported 1210 new COVID cases overnight, the lowest single day total since November 6, but there were another 28 deaths recorded. The average number of deaths for the past seven days is 21. Hospitalizations overall dropped by nine cases to 526, but ICU patients shot up by 19 cases to 146. Health officials have said that 150 ICU cases is a point at which the ability of the hospital system to look after regular patient needs becomes compromised.

Locally, Burlington showed the most new COVID cases in Halton region in Wednesday’s reporting. Halton Public Health reported 35 new cases Wednesday down significantly from the previous three days. In addition to Burlington’s 14 new cases Oakville had 11, Milton seven and Halton Hills three. Hospitalizations in Halton were down by two to 16. There was one death recorded.

Hamilton Public Health reported 39 new cases and two deaths. Hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by two to 13. There were now 5 staff infected in the outbreak at St Joes Healthcare and the Chartwell Willowgrove Long Term Care outbreak has infected 67 people–41 residents and 26 staff

Provincially, Ontario reported 32 new COVID=related deaths overnight—one of the highest daily totals since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic. There were 1417 new cases of COVOD reported and 1495 resolved cases, marking one of the few days in recent weeks where resolved cases outpaced new cases. At present 83 percent of Ontario cases are resolved compared to just over 90 percent in the summer. Hospitalizations in Ontario sit at 535 cases, up by six but ICU cases were unchanged at 127.