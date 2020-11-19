Joseph Brant Hospital reports COVID-19 Outbreak

Three health care workers and one patient at Joseph Brant Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. In consultation with Halton Public Health, a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on this Medicine inpatient unit.

Joseph Brant Hospital’s Infection Prevention and Control team and Employee Health Services are working closely with Halton Public Health to monitor all patients, staff and physicians who had direct contact with those infected with COVID-19. All patients on the units, along with staff and physicians who have been exposed, are being contacted and tested. The affected health care workers are currently in isolation at home, and will not return to work until they have completed the self-isolation period and are asymptomatic.

Additional important measures have been taken to protect the health and safety of our patients, families or care providers, staff and physicians, including:

Enhanced daily deep cleaning on the unit

Monitoring patients for any new symptoms, especially fever, cough and shortness of breath. Tests will be immediately ordered for patients should they develop COVID-19 symptoms

Closing 7S100 to visitors, with very limited exceptions. Family members and caregivers are asked to work with the patient’s care team to discuss arrangements for exceptional visits.

These enhanced protocols will remain in place for the duration of the declared outbreak, then reassessed on an ongoing basis with Halton Public Health to minimize further risks in the hospital and throughout our community.

For more information visit the COVID-19 information.