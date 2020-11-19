Hamilton reports 50 new COVID cases

Hamilton Public Health reported 50 new COVID cases since yesterday—the highest daily count since November 9th. There were no new deaths. Hospitalizations we up two cases to 15.Theere were no new outbreaks reported but the outbreak at St Josephs Charlton Campus now shows six staff infected. In Halton, 39 new cases were reported, 16 of them in Burlington, Milton had 10 as did Oakville and Halton Hills had three new cases. There were no new deaths in Halton and hospitalizations dropped by three to 13.

Ontario reported 1210 new COVID cases overnight, the lowest single day total since November 6, but there were another 28 deaths recorded. The average number of deaths for the past seven days is 21. Hospitalizations overall dropped by nine cases to 526, but ICU patients shot up by 19 cases to 146. Health officials have said that 150 ICU cases is a point at which the ability of the hospital system to look after regular patient needs becomes compromised.