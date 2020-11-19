Despite COVID, Good Shepherd will help families this Christmas

Thousands of people will struggle in the face of circumstances that leave them hungry, cold and alone. This year, life is even more complicated by added challenges caused by the ongoing pandemic. This year Good Shepherd is making plans to help 3,000 families.

“Good Shepherd is committed to ensuring that everyone can experience the warmth and joy of the holidays,” says Brother Richard MacPhee, chief executive officer of Good Shepherd. “We’re saddened that we are forced to cancel Christmas Wonderland, when we welcome over 2,300 vulnerable people for dinner, due to COVID-19 safeguards. So we’ve made some adjustments – Good Shepherd’s other holiday tradition, Christmas Marketplace has been expanded to accommodate as many households as possible from November 23 to December 24.”

Three thousand households, comprising approximately 7,400 individuals, will be helped over 25 days at the Christmas Marketplace. Food, winter clothing and new toys are available at the Christmas-themed program, located at the Good Shepherd Venture Centre, 155 Cannon Street East, Hamilton.

For more details, call 905.972.9485 or visit www.goodshepherdcentres.ca .The Christmas Marketplace will be offered from Monday, November 23 to Thursday, December 24, 2020. The program will offer food, essential seasonal clothing and toys for children ages 0-12. We recognized the need to be open regular hours with the exception of statutory holidays to accommodate as many households as possible. Please book your appointment with reception in person or by phone (905.972.9485) throughout November 2020.

Please note: the 30-day wait policy will still apply. Our cancellation policy will remain in effect for anyone who cannot be accommodated due to overcapacity. Social distancing, Phase 3 capacity bylaw, and face mask policy will continue to be in effect during the Christmas Marketplace.