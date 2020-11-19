Camera thieves also stole memory card with precious memories

On November 14, 2020 just before 4:00 pm, two suspects entered Burlington Camera located at 489 Guelph Line in Burlington. The suspects stole a camera and camera-related items and left the store without paying. One of the stolen items included a memory card belonging to a store employee. The memory card contained photographs of the employee’s ​​15 month old grandson who is currently undergoing treatment for brain cancer.

The Halton Regional Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the two suspects, in hopes of returning the memory card to its rightful owner. The images on the card are the only copies and are of great sentimental significance to the owner.

The suspects are described as (see attached photos):

Suspect 1:

Male, white, in his 40’s, grey/black short buzzed hair, approximately 5’10” tall and 200lbs., wearing a two tone jacket (black/tan), black pants and black shoes. The suspect was wearing a medical mask.

Suspect 2:

Female, white, in her 40’s, large build, approximately 5’6″ tall and 200lbs., blonde hair tied into a ponytail, wearing a puffy tan coloured hip length jacket, black pants and tan boots. The suspect was carrying a large tan coloured shoulder bag. The suspect was wearing a medical mask.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Ismet Brahimir of the Retail Theft Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 2391.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.​

Charges Laid after Investigation into Local Ponzi Scheme

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Regional Fraud Unit has completed a three year investigation into a Ponzi scheme operating in the region that defrauded victims out of approximately 1.3 million dollars.

Victims of this fraud transferred money believing that they were investing in a legitimate stock market investment program. Victims initially received small returns from funds obtained by new investors. This type of fraud is commonly referred to as a ‘Ponzi Scheme’. Money invested by victims was then used for the personal and financial gain of the accused.

Police have arrested and charged Francesco Perre (AKA Frank Perre), 56 years of age of Burlington.

Perre has been charged with six counts of fraud over $5000 and misappropriation of funds. He is scheduled to appear in court in Milton on December 23, 2020.

Police believe there may be additional victims of this fraud and would encourage them to contact Detective Constable Garry Hans of the Regional Fraud Unit at 905 825 4747 ext. 8742.

​The HRPS encourages members of the public to conduct due diligence prior to making investments and to be wary of investments that sound too good to be true.