Opportunity to help design a new viewing platform for Albion Falls

Hamilton may soon be a step closer to improving public access to Albion falls, while reducing the public safety issues that have resulted in excessive calls on first responders. Beginning today, the City of Hamilton is inviting the community to participate in its Albion Falls Survey aimed at understanding visitor experience and to gauge resident support for a new south viewing platform.

In 2005, the City of Hamilton built the north viewing platforms, associated trails and a parking area at Albion Falls in order to provide a safe and accessible location to view the Falls while protecting the environmentally sensitive area. Since then, the City has partnered with the Hamilton Future Fund Board of Governors to determine the feasibility of a new access and platform on the south side. Additionally, City staff and the Ward 6 Councillor’s office have been working with the Albion Falls Stairway Task Force, a group of dedicated residents and community stakeholders, whose input has shaped the design of the viewing platform.

In addition to a new south viewing platform, other improvements would include:

• Stairs and elevated boardwalks, with rest areas at the access point, mid-point and end point

• Benches and signage

• Restoration planting and seeding

• An East-West Pedestrian Crossover on Mountain Brow Boulevard

The survey opens today and runs until February 22, 2021.

To take the survey, or learn more about the Albion Falls south viewing platform project, including schedule and next steps, visit: https://engage.hamilton.ca/albionfallsviewingplatform

Quick facts:

• Albion Falls is a 19-metre cascade waterfall located at the southernmost top of Upper King’s Forest Park and forms part of the environmentally-sensitive area of the Red Hill Creek Escarpment Valley.

• The goal of this project is to provide a safe access that improves views of Albion Falls for residents while maintaining and protecting the sites natural and cultural heritage.