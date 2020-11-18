Big spike in COVID deaths

Ontario reported 32 new COVID=related deaths overnight—one of the highest daily totals since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic. There were 1417 new cases of COVOD reported and 1495 resolved cases, marking one of the few days in recent weeks where resolved cases outpaced new cases. At present 83 percent of Ontario cases are resolved compared to just over 90 percent in the summer. Hospitalizations in Ontario sit at 535 cases, up by six but ICU cases were unchanged at 127.

Meanwhile, for the second straight day Hamilton reported new COVID cases in the 20’s with 25 new cases recorded.. There were three deaths reported bringing Hamilton’s total COVID death toll to 70. There was a new outbreak at St Josephs Healthcare involving 5 staff. There were 15 patients in Hamilton hospitals. In Halton new cases reported were 59, down from 67 the previous day. Hospitalizations dropped by eight cases to 57, 18 of whom are in ICU beds. There was also one death reported in the region.