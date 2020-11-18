Hamilton 11-year old in national TV ad

A Hamilton 11 year old has been featured in one of the latest Public Service Announcements being aired on national TV by the War Amps. Dylan Hierlihy, 11, of Hamilton, is featured in a War Amps public service announcement (PSA) airing across Canada.

When Dylan was nine months old, he developed bacterial meningitis. The lack of blood flow to his limbs resulted in the loss of his left leg below the knee, his right foot and part of his right hand. As a member of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, he is eligible to receive financial assistance toward the cost of artificial limbs and recreational devices.

The War Amps has provided financial assistance for the cost of waterproof artificial legs so that Dylan has balance while swimming and safety on wet surfaces like the shower. He can go on rides with his friends thanks to his adaptive bicycle, which also helps strengthen his legs, and take part in his new favourite sport – sledge hockey – using a device to help him hold the stick.

“It’s hard for us to put into words how grateful we are to all the supporters of the Key Tag and Address Label Service,” says Dylan’s parents Denise and Allen. “Without this, we wouldn’t be able to afford Dylan’s artificial limbs or have the support system that is our CHAMP family.”

The War Amps receives no government grants. Its programs are possible through public support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service. For more information, visit waramps.ca.

To learn more about Dylan’s story, visit www.waramps.ca/dylans-story/ .