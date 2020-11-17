Some easing in Hamilton, Halton COVID cases

For the second straight day Hamilton reported new COVID cases in the 20’s with 25 new cases recorded.. There were three deaths reported bringing Hamilton’s total COVID death toll to 70. There was a new outbreak at St Josephs Healthcare involving 5 staff. There were 15 patients in Hamilton hospitals. In Halton new cases reported were 59, down from 67 the previous day. Hospitalizations dropped by eight cases to 57, 18 of whom are in ICU beds. There was also one death reported in the region.

The regional numbers came as the province recoded 1249 new COVID 19 cases, down 238 from the previous day’s reporting. The seven day average for Ontario is 1424 new cases daily. There were 12 deaths, bringing the 7-day average for deaths at just over 16. Of particular concern to health officials is the rate of hospitalizations. Yesterday saw an additional 29 cases in Hospital for a total of 529 province-wide . Also ICU cases not stand at 127, inching closer to the 150 case threshold that health officials say will start putting a strain on the system. Already patients in Peel region are being moved to other hospitals in the GTA.