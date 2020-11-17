Province reports 1249 new COVID Cases

The province has recoded 1249 new COVID 19 cases, down 238 from the previous day’s reporting. The seven day average for Ontario is 1424 new cases daily. There were 12 deaths, bringing the 7-day average for deaths at just over 16. Of particular concern to health officials is the rate of hospitalizations. Yesterday saw an additional 29 cases in Hospital for a total of 529 province-wide . Also ICU cases not stand at 127, inching closer to the 150 case threshold that health officials say will start putting a strain on the system. Already patients in Peel region are being moved to other hospitals in the GTA.

Halton region has reported 67 new cases of COVID 19. Equalling the highest number of new cases this month. As has been the case since the second wave of the pandemic began, the bulk of Halton’s cases are in Oakville with 24 cases and Milton with 36.Hospitalizations in Halton dropped by six cases to 18. Burlington had four new cases and Halton Hills five.

Hamilton reported 24 new cases– the lowest single day count since November 1. There were two deaths reported, both in long term care facilities. Hospitalizations stand at 15 cases.