Police nab suspects in murder of 12-year-old boy in Toronto

It’s first-degree murder charges all round.The Toronto Police Service’s Homicide Unit has announced a third person has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy, as well as two further homicides. Cjay Hobbs, 27, of Toronto, has been charged with:. Three counts of First-Degree Murder.

Inspector Hank Idsinga confirmed a 27-year-old man was arrested today and charged with first-degree murder following a shooting which killed Dante Andreatta Marroquin on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Investigators also believe he is responsible for two other homicides – Dimarjio Jenkins who is known as Houdini (#30/2020) and Hamdi Zakarie (#56/2020) who was shot while putting his baby in the car.

“This has been an extensive investigation which has led us all the way to Halifax to find 27-year-old Cjay Hobbs who we allege was the getaway driver in all three homicides”, said Inspector Idsinga.

The investigations into the identity of the shooters in the Dimarjio Jenkins and Hamdi Zakarie murders continue.

Police had already charged Rashawn Chambers, 24, and Jahwayne Smart

Jahwayne Smart, 25, of no fixed address, now faces the following 30 charges:

1) one count of First Degree Murder

2) five counts of Attempted Murder

3) three counts of Aggravated Assault

4) five counts of Discharge Firearm with Intent Wound, Endanger Life or Prevent Arrest

5) three counts Possession Of Firearm Without A Licence

6) three counts of Possession Of Loaded Firearm

7) two counts of Unauthorized Possession Of Motor Vehicle

8) Possession of a Loaded Prohibited Firearm

9) Unauthorized Possession Of A Firearm

10) Possession of a Firearm Knowing Its Possession Is Unauthorized

11) Possession of a Prohibited Or Restricted Firearm Knowing Its Possession Is Prohibited

12) Possession of Property Obtained By Crime Over $5000.00

13) two counts of Possession Of Firearm Contrary To Prohibition Order

14) Possession of Firearm with Altered Serial Number

Rashawn Chambers, 24, of Toronto, now faces the following 29 charges:

1) one count of First Degree Murder

2) five counts of Attempted Murder

3) three counts of Aggravated Assault

4) five counts of Discharge Firearm with Intent Wound, Endanger Life or Prevent Arrest

5) three counts of Possession of Firearm Without a Licence

6) three counts Possession of Loaded Firearm

7) two counts of Unauthorized Possession Of Motor Vehicle

8) Possession Of a Loaded Prohibited Firearm

9) Unauthorized Possession Of A Firearm

10) Possession of a Firearm Knowing Its Possession Is Unauthorized

11) Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm Knowing Its Possession Is Prohibited

12) Possession of Property Obtained By Crime Over $5000.00

13) two counts of Possession Of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes or Google Play.