Picture Perfect! HCA 2019 Photo Contest Winners Announced

The results are in, and Hamilton is beautiful! The Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA), is pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 Hamilton Conservation Areas Photo Contest.

The amateur photography contest was open from June 17, 2019 to January 31, 2020 and received nearly 900 entries. Submission categories included recreation, wildlife and nature, with the top three photos selected from each category and one overall grand prize photo.

Grand Prize

“Tree Swallow” by Pat Wintermute

Recreation

1st Place: “Bikejoring in Dundas Valley” by Floriane Vallery 2nd Place: “Des & Annina” by Jae Dunphy

3rd Place: “Valens Lake Reflections” by Sage Barker

Wildlife

1st Place: “Marsh Bandit” by Parth Jadon 2nd Place: “Being Green” by Mark Williams*

3rd Place: “Chipmunk Sunrise” by Dennis Krajac

Nature

1st Place: “Ice Mountain” by Marc Kirouac

2nd Place: “Sun Rise in Fifty Point” by William Dai 3rd Place: “Sun Kissed” by Mark Williams*