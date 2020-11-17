Picture Perfect! HCA 2019 Photo Contest Winners Announced
The results are in, and Hamilton is beautiful! The Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA), is pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 Hamilton Conservation Areas Photo Contest.
The amateur photography contest was open from June 17, 2019 to January 31, 2020 and received nearly 900 entries. Submission categories included recreation, wildlife and nature, with the top three photos selected from each category and one overall grand prize photo.
Grand Prize
“Tree Swallow” by Pat Wintermute
Recreation
1st Place: “Bikejoring in Dundas Valley” by Floriane Vallery 2nd Place: “Des & Annina” by Jae Dunphy
3rd Place: “Valens Lake Reflections” by Sage Barker
Wildlife
1st Place: “Marsh Bandit” by Parth Jadon 2nd Place: “Being Green” by Mark Williams*
3rd Place: “Chipmunk Sunrise” by Dennis Krajac
Nature
1st Place: “Ice Mountain” by Marc Kirouac
2nd Place: “Sun Rise in Fifty Point” by William Dai 3rd Place: “Sun Kissed” by Mark Williams*
