Hamilton Police: Violent offender, homicide victim identified, brazen daylight clothing robbery

Hamilton Police are looking for Ali Ghorbani, 24-years-of-age, from Hamilton. He is wanted in relation to several violent offences and firearm-related charges. Police say if you see him contact 911 immediately, do not confront him.

Between Wednesday, January 15, 2020 and Thursday, October 1, 2020, Ali Ghorbani was involved in several targeted incidents that were violent in nature. During this time, Hamilton Police have made attempts to locate and arrest him. A warrant for his arrest has been issued by the court system and it is believed he is aware of the warrant and is actively evading police.

Ghorbani may be in possession of a firearm, so if seen do not confront him, contact 911 immediately.

Ali GHORBANI is described as male, 24 years of age. 5’9″ in height , 190 lbs with a medium complexion.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Constable Scott Yuill by calling 905-546-8911.

Homicide victim identified

In October 2019, a single bone was discovered by a citizen in Windemere Basin Park in Hamilton. At that time, Detectives from Hamilton Police conducted an investigation and the remains were sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences. The bone was tested and the identity of the person was not able to be determined at that time.

On October 6, 2020, Hamilton Police attended another location within Windermere Basin Park where human remains were discovered. These remains were sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences. Further testing, including dental records, has identified the human remains as 26-year-old Jammar Allison of Toronto. The investigation to date has determined Mr. Allison is the victim of a homicide.

On June 1, 2018, Jammar Allison, was abducted from a parking lot located at 680 Rexdale Blvd in Toronto by what is believed to be three unknown suspects. The abductors used a black Dodge Caravan. Toronto Police investigated this matter as a kidnapping and have been investigating Allison’s disappearance for the past two years.

Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit has now taken carriage of this homicide and is asking anyone with information on the abduction and murder of Jammar Allison to call Det. Geoff Burbidge at 905-546-2288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

Daylight Robbery of high end coat

On Sunday, November 15, 2020, at approximately 5:00 p.m., a male youth was walking along Brucedale Avenue in front of Inch Park when an unknown male exited a dark coloured sedan and approached him. The suspect demanded the victim’s coat and stated he was in possession of a weapon. The victim was physically accosted and the suspect obtained his winter coat and running shoes. The suspect fled the scene in the sedan.

The victim was not physically injured and a weapon was not seen.

The suspect is identified as male, black, medium build, 16 to 18 years of age.

This past January, several street robberies targeting high-end winter coats occurred in the downtown area and west Hamilton neighbourhoods. The parties responsible were identified and criminally charged.

Although this is the first recently reported incident, Hamilton Police are reminding the public to take measures to avoid being a victim of a street robbery:

Do not walk alone, especially after dark

Follow the safest route possible. Avoid shortcuts and deserted areas. Try to keep to well lit, busy streets.

Walk with a purpose and be aware of your surroundings.

It is also important to report a robbery to the police as soon as possible. The faster police can respond, the greater the chance of an arrest. If you are a victim or witness a robbery in progress, call 911 immediately.