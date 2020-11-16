Hospitalizations, ICU cases surging in Ontario

Ontario reported 1487 new COVID cases, up over 200 from the previous day’s reporting. There were ten deaths. Bringing the 7-day total deaths to 111. Hospitalizations hit the 500 mark and ICU cases are now at 125—creeping closer to the 150 mark that health officials warned would start to create backlogs in the hospital system for non-COVID cases. Hamilton Public Health reported 46 new COVID cases Sunday and one death. Hospitalizations dropped by two to 13. There were no new outbreaks reported over the weekend. Halton Public Health reported 60 new cases 43 of them concentrated in Oakville (26) and Milton (17). Burlington reported 13 new cases and Halton Hills four. There was one death reported in Halton. Hospitalizations jumped from 42 to 60 cases.