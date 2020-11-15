Tom Jackson slams governance changes for conservation authorities

Another Hamilton Conservation Authority member has criticized a government plan to remove citizen members from the boards of Conservation authorities. The proposal was first revealed in the provincial budget released earlier this month. At present the Hamilton Conservation authority board has 11 members—five city councillors and six citizen members. In a letter to the mayor and fellow councillors, Jackson wrote, “I heard with dismay and disappointment the … announcement…it will be an absolute shame and disservice to our encouragement of Citizen engagement and participation on an august Board such as the HCA. It boggles my mind why they would even consider going down this path! With all due respect to elected members of local Council….to have hypothetically an 11 member HCA Board of only politicians (the province) might as well make the HCA a Standing Committee of City Council. One of the treasures I have truly enjoyed over the years has been working alongside volunteer citizen appointees on any Task Force/Board/Advisory Committee, because of the blend of elected and non-elected Board members sitting at the same table, assisting in the advancement (and preservation) of that organization.” Jackson has called on council to issue a resolution protesting the governance change. Jackson joins HCA chair Lloyd Ferguson in objecting to the change. Ferguson told Bill Kelly last week that the citizen members on the HCA board bring a level of expertise and skills that add tremendous value to the board.