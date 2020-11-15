Province reports fewer new COVID cases

Ontario reported its lowest single day COVID count in a week with 1248 new cases reported. However COVID reporting on weekends has been occasionally unreliable in past. According to provincial health officials, there are 364 new cases in Toronto, 308 in Peel and 125 in York Region. There are 1,062 more resolved cases and over 42,200 tests completed.

In their most recent reporting, both Hamilton and Halton reported decreases from the previous day. Hamilton Public Health reported 28 cases, compared to 46 the previous day and Halton’s new case count was 42—down from 57 the day before. Hamilton recorded four deaths, the highest single day total since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic. Hamilton reported a new outbreak, at Cardinal Retirement Residence where 1 resident tested positive.

In Halton, Milton continued to be a hot spot for new cases. Accounting for 24 of the case total; Oakville reported 14 new cases, while Burlington and Halton Hills reported two cases each.