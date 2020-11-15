Plains Road busy…and bumpy

A traffic study done a few years ago showed that 35,000 vehicles travel along Burlington’s Plains Road East every day. It’s a major link between Burlington and Hamilton.

The study showed only 12,000 a day travel on the portion west of Waterdown Road.

Yet much of it remains in dire need of repair. Patchwork jobs and the pounding of trucks have made it a rough ride for motorists.

Some cities consider it prudent not to re-pave streets, as a means of slowing down traffic, and the case can be made that there have a lot of incidents of speeding along Plains Road.

Meanwhile, the City recently re-paved a short stretch of Hidden Valley Road, which passes through Hidden Valley Park past the model railroaders club, a road used only by park visitors and the few residents who live beyond the park.

The Bay Observer left a phone message at the City for project manager Jeff Thompson requesting an explanation, but he did not return the call by deadline time.

Ward 1 Councillor Kelvin Galbraith said the City has a schedule for resurfacing streets. A few years ago a long stretch of Plains Road from Francis Road west to Shadeland Avenue was done. Galbraith said plans call for preliminary work to start on Plains Road West from Waterdown Road to the Royal Botanical Gardens next year, with re-paving slotted for 2022.

Before the opening of the Waterdown Road-403 interchange in 2010, former Ward 1 Councillor Rick Craven said it would take 1,000 heavy trucks per day off Plains Road.

On more than one occasion The Bay Observer has attempted to get updated figures from the City, but has been unsuccessful.

By DENIS GIBBONS