Record day for new COVID cases, spike in deaths

The province reported 1,581 new infections on Saturday, up from 1,396 cases reported a day earlier. The new count is a record number of single day cases.

There were 20 more deaths –the highest single-day death toll reported since the start of the pandemic’s second wave. Hospitalizations jumped by 50 to 502, but ICU cases and ventilator patients were relatively unchanged at 107 and 66 respectively. The new numbers come as large parts of the province were placed into the Red zone of pandemic response, which cuts off indoor dining and gym use.

Earlier this week, health officials revealed that new modelling data showed the province could see 6,500 new cases per day by mid-December.

Locally, Hamilton reported 46 new COVID cases and one death. Hospitalizations dropped from 20 to 15

Two new outbreaks were reported in Hamilton, one at Meridian Credit Union on Regional Road 8 where three staff tested positive and another at Jonathan Perron Floor Coverings involving 2 staff members.

In Halton, 57 new cases were reported again with the largest numbers being seen in Oakville (22) and Milton (17). Burlington had 14 cases and Halton Hills 4. There was one death reported in Halton Region. Hospitalizations in Halton remained unchanged at 17.