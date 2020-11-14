Man faces murder charges after west mountain stabbing

A woman who was stabbed in a west mountain home along with a male has succumbed to her injuries. This marks Hamilton’s 15th homicide this year and the second in a week.

Hamilton Police arrested a 30-year-old male after the incident involving members of his family in their residence near Upper Paradise and Bendamere Avenue in Hamilton.

Friday, just before 1PM, , Hamilton Police responded to a call for a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found a female and male, both 63-years-old, suffering from stab wounds. The male suspect then exited the residence armed with a knife and charged at officers. Hamilton Police discharged both a taser and a firearm before arresting the male. The male was not injured.

The female was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries from which she has now died and the male sustained serious injuries. The three individuals were related to each other and the investigation is continuing.

The male will appear in court on November 14, 2020, in relation to the offences.

Anyone with information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Johnson at 905-546-3827.To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com