Hamilton Police Charge Son in City’s 15th Homicide

As expected the fatal stabbing on Hamilton’s west mountain turned out to be a family tragedy. Hamilton Police have now charged 30-year-old Devon Ambrose after a domestic incident at a residence on West 31st Street in Hamilton. On Friday, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hamilton Police responded to a call for a domestic disturbance between a couple and their son. When officers arrived, they found Catherine Ambrose and Peter Ambrose, both 63-years-old, suffering from stab wounds. The male suspect then charged out of the house armed with a knife and ran at officers. Hamilton Police fired a Taser and a firearm before arresting Ambrose who was not injured.

Devon’s mother, Catherine Ambrose was transported to hospital and later succumbed to her injuries. Peter sustained serious injuries and is recovering.

Devon Ambrose is charged with the following:

2nd Degree Murder

Aggravated Assault

Assault Peace Officer with a Weapon (x2)

Anyone with information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective at 905-546-3827.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com