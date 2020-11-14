Four COVID related deaths in Hamilton

While Ontario set a new record for single-day COVID cases, both Hamilton and Halton reported decreases from the previous day. Hamilton Public Health reported 28 cases, compared to 46 the previous day and Halton’s new case count was 42—down from 57 the day before. Hamilton recorded four deaths, the highest single day total since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic. Hamilton reported a new outbreak, at Cardinal Retirement Residence where 1 resident tested positive.

In Halton, Milton continued to be a hot spot for new cases. Accounting for 24 of the case total; Oakville reported 14 new cases, while Burlington and Halton Hills reported two cases each.

The local picture was in contrast to the rest of the province where officials reported 1,581 new infections on Saturday, up from 1,396 cases reported a day earlier. The new count is a record number of single day cases.

There were 20 more deaths –the highest single-day death toll reported since the start of the pandemic’s second wave. Hospitalizations jumped by 50 to 502, but ICU cases and ventilator patients were relatively unchanged at 107 and 66 respectively. The new numbers come as large parts of the province were placed into the Red zone of pandemic response, which cuts off indoor dining and gym use.